Published: 10:00 AM September 22, 2021

Christmas Day 2019 gave nothing away in terms of what was about to arrive, says Vincent Page - Credit: Vincent Page

The High Street has been re-stocked with fresh new stores as well as the tried and tested ones, so make use of them.

As further travel restrictions are lifted with the intention of allowing more foreign holidays to assist the ailing travel industry, we hope that those who visit from far and wide don’t bring any unwanted guests with them and those who have sampled our glorious town for the first time, make coming to Sidmouth a regular pilgrimage for years to come.

The Government are naturally keen to get through the winter without having to implement any lockdowns and as long as this is a safe way forward then I am sure everyone will be in agreement. Let’s hope it proves to be the case with all our stores continuing to thrive during the winter months.

As many well know, the tourist industry has its part to play in the town and while some hotels and guest houses may shut during certain times in the winter, thinking of innovative ways to attract more people to the town for a winter break maybe a fresh alternative with a little out of the box thinking applied.

It hasn’t been easy for anyone over the last two years so a brain storming session with likeminded people may be a refreshing way to approach the festive season.

Like kids in a sweet shop, we all re-opened earlier in the year as soon as the lockdown was lifted, champing at the bit to get back to anything that resembled normality and get the tills ringing again. And it has to be said that as far as we at Antiques on High are concerned, it has been a very good year in business terms but we will not rest on our laurels, as it were, and we must move forward.

Our newly opened store in Bowness on Windermere has kept us busy and we are planning our winter strategy, which is something we all need to consider. Christmas Day 2019 gave nothing away in terms of what was about to arrive and let’s hope Christmas Day 2021 will be as glorious.