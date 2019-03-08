Sidmouth residents 'vote' to cancel Brexit

The Devon for Europe stall in Sidmouth Market Place. Picture: Devon for Europe Archant

A ‘Brexitometer’ run by a pro-EU group found that the majority of Sidmouth voters wanted to cancel Brexit and remain in the EU.

Voters were given the choice on how to break the Brexit deadlock. Picture: Devon for Europe Voters were given the choice on how to break the Brexit deadlock. Picture: Devon for Europe

Devon for Europe held a street stall in Sidmouth Market Place on Saturday, April 20, and gave passers-by the chance to vote on their preferred way out of the Brexit deadlock.

The voters had the choice of 'Leave the EU without a deal', 'Leave the EU with a deal'. 'Give the decision to voters' or 'Cancel Brexit and stay in the EU'.

Of the options, cancelling the referendum was the most popular choice as 156 voters chose that way out of the Brexit deadlock.

Devon for Europe is a non-party political organisation that is committed to the UK retaining its status as an EU member and this is the seventh time in as many months the pro-EU group have been in Sidmouth.

Terry Riordan, local coordinator for Devon for Europe, said: “As an organisation we are ever more convinced that the democratic way forward, to resolve the Brexit mess, is for the decision to be put back to voters.”