Sidmouth Herald > News

Auction of painting demonstrates the fine art of fundraising

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:03 PM November 4, 2021
Two men holding painting outside charity shop

Artist George Hutchinson hands his painting to the winning bidder, Andrew Hattersley, outside the Sidmouth Cancer Research charity shop - Credit: Cancer Research UK

A silent auction of an original painting by Sidmouth artist George Hutchinson has raised £1,050 for Cancer Research UK. 

George, a long-standing supporter of the Sidmouth Cancer Research charity shop, donated the painting himself to help the cause. 

Bids were invited until the closing date of Saturday, October 23, and the top bidder was Andrew Hattersley. 

The shop’s manager Sue Vittles said: "We were over the moon at the response to the auction and received many bids for the painting.

"We are very grateful to George Hutchinson for generously donating the original semi-abstract acrylic painting, to Mr Hattersley for his wonderful winning bid, and to everyone else who took the time and trouble to submit a bid.

"The funds from the auction have gone towards the Stand Up To Cancer campaign which funds vital research work".  

The Sidmouth shop currently needs more volunteers - anyone interested can drop into the shop or phone 01395 577203 for a chat about the roles available.  

