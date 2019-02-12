Advanced search

Couple’s car covered with black paint by vandals

PUBLISHED: 08:31 01 March 2019

Haydn and Marilyn Thomas' car which was vandalised. Picture: Marilyn Thomas

Haydn and Marilyn Thomas' car which was vandalised. Picture: Marilyn Thomas

Archant

A car has been vandalised with black paint poured all over its boot lid.

Haydn Thomas, who lives with his wife Marilyn in Lymebourne Park, Sidmouth, woke on Thursday morning (February 21) to vandals had attacked their vehicle.

Haydn, who is the chairman of the Sid Vale Talking Newspaper Association, managed to clean the car but said it took him two hours and that it was a rubber, latex type paint.

He said he was not sure whether it was random vandalism, but he said people may need to be on their guard in case a series of incidents take place.

Sidmouth suffered a spate of car vandalism back in 2015 when six vehicles parked along the Esplanade and three signs at Jurassic Paddle Sports were hit causing more than £200 worth of damage.

Devon and Cornwall Police has asked anyone with information or CCTV footage that could assist in the latest attack to email 101@dc.police.uk citing crime number CR/015893/19.

