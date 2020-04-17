Advanced search

Sidmouth care home rated outstanding

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 April 2020

Arcot House, Sidmouth. Ref shs 7744-07-14AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Arcot House, Sidmouth. Ref shs 7744-07-14AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

A Sidmouth care home has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by industry watchdogs.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission carried out a surprise inspection at Arcot House Residential Home on January 27.

The home provides personal care and support for up to 23 people aged 65 and over.

The inspectors report said that the people who used the service expressed unreserved satisfaction and spoke highly of all staff and services provided.

Comments included, ‘It’s the little things and attention to detail that always make a big difference’ and ‘[Person’s name] is [over 100] and in better health than when they came here five years ago. The attention to details, the care provided and the communication is second to none. Staff are always attentive and welcoming. It’s a huge relief [person’s name] lives in such an outstanding care home’.

A care home spokesman said: “When Arcot House achieved outstanding in all five domains the for first time back in May 2017, my team and I were completely blown away.

“To then be rated outstanding in all five domains for a second consecutive time is unprecedented and just shows what a great team we have.

“Our aim is to provide person centred care and making a difference to people’s lives, something that the inspectors obviously felt we have achieved on a consistent basis.

“We have a truly amazing staff team across our homes and all have played their part in this achievement.

“To be the first residential home in the whole of the UK to maintain their outstanding rating in all five domains is a national first.

“This latest CQC report means that now all three of Doveleigh Care Limited’s care homes have been rated as outstanding for the second consecutive time.

“This is a phenomenal achievement, one which we believe no other care group in the country has accomplished.”

Visit cqc.org.uk for the full report.

Keep up to date with the latest news and goings on in your area by visiting the Sidmouth Herald Facebook page or by visiting www.sidmouthherald.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Otters too hot for the Tigers / Sidmouth Town beaten / Beer sunk Exmouth Town - East Devon Virtual League latest

Football generic picture

Ottery St Mary 2020 Junior Tournament cancelled

Football on pitch

Sidmouth Regatta Parade - back in the day...

Sidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTT

Sidmouth care home rated outstanding

Arcot House, Sidmouth. Ref shs 7744-07-14AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Paul Boulton - ‘A genuine giant of the game’ - RIP ‘Bomber’

Exmouth Town after their Devon Premier Cup win of 1980. Back Row (left to right) Bob Davis, Bob Kew, Julian Tagg, Dave Lang, Keith Sprague, Paul Boulton, Robbie Hook, Dudley Westlake. Front row (left to right) Graham Mustard, Alan Jackson, Russell Petersen, Dennis Gill, Dave Johns. Picture ETFC
Drive 24