Sidmouth care home rated outstanding

Arcot House, Sidmouth.

A Sidmouth care home has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by industry watchdogs.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission carried out a surprise inspection at Arcot House Residential Home on January 27.

The home provides personal care and support for up to 23 people aged 65 and over.

The inspectors report said that the people who used the service expressed unreserved satisfaction and spoke highly of all staff and services provided.

Comments included, ‘It’s the little things and attention to detail that always make a big difference’ and ‘[Person’s name] is [over 100] and in better health than when they came here five years ago. The attention to details, the care provided and the communication is second to none. Staff are always attentive and welcoming. It’s a huge relief [person’s name] lives in such an outstanding care home’.

A care home spokesman said: “When Arcot House achieved outstanding in all five domains the for first time back in May 2017, my team and I were completely blown away.

“To then be rated outstanding in all five domains for a second consecutive time is unprecedented and just shows what a great team we have.

“Our aim is to provide person centred care and making a difference to people’s lives, something that the inspectors obviously felt we have achieved on a consistent basis.

“We have a truly amazing staff team across our homes and all have played their part in this achievement.

“To be the first residential home in the whole of the UK to maintain their outstanding rating in all five domains is a national first.

“This latest CQC report means that now all three of Doveleigh Care Limited’s care homes have been rated as outstanding for the second consecutive time.

“This is a phenomenal achievement, one which we believe no other care group in the country has accomplished.”

Visit cqc.org.uk for the full report.

