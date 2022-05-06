Do you want to take part in Sidmouth Carnival?

Sidmouth Carnival is making a comeback this September after a two-year break, and the organisers are looking for groups and individuals to take part in the procession.

The carnival had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid restrictions, and organisers want it to return better than ever this year.

Community groups and other organisations are being invited to create an entry for the event on Saturday, September 24.

The organisers are also looking for carnival kings and queens aged 13 to 16, and princes/princesses aged seven to 12. They must live in Sidmouth, Sidbury, Sidford or Newton Poppleford.

The carnival committee is always on the lookout for new members.

Anyone who would like an entry form is asked to contact Holly Nash from the committee by emailing hollynash0803@hotmail.com and provide their postal address.

Details will soon be announced of some fundraising events in the run-up to the carnival, including a fun afternoon, quiz nights and themed bingo evenings.