Sidmouth celebrates Daffodil Day

More than two thousand people visited Kennaway House for Sidmouth's Daffodil Day, on Saturday, March 7.

Among the attractions were stalls selling a wide variety of plants and talks by Nick Bailey from Gardeners' World and Lady Christine Skelmersdale, an acknowledged daffodil expert. Visitors were able to take a ride to daffodil sites around the town in the vintage charabanc known affectionately as the Sidmouth Toastrack.

There was also an art exhibition and a display of 168 pictures painted by local schoolchildren.

The event is organised by the Sidmouth Daffodil Society and was created to promote Sidmouth as a destination for flower lovers and support the Million Bulbs programme undertaken by the Keith Owen Fund.

All proceeds go towards further daffodil planting around the Sid Valley.

So far, the society has planted around 15,000 bulbs, and plans to plant extensively in Glen Goyle this year.

