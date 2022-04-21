Sidmouth gears up to celebrate St George's Day

A St George’s Day celebration will take place in Sidmouth on Saturday, April 23.

The giant figures of Prince George and Princess Sabra will be outside the Anchor Inn from noon, along with the Sidmouth Steppers and Otter Border Morris Dancers.

The morris dancers will perform along the Esplanade, visit the Swan at about 1.20pm and return to the Anchor at around 3.20pm, where there will be more dancing and a puppet show based on the story of St George and the Dragon.

Alexa Baker of the Sidmouth Steppers said: “We are really looking forward to dancing on Saturday, as it will be the first 'out' for our new dancers who will be wearing clogs and kit for the first time.

“We are very grateful to the new ladies who came along to our taster sessions in October and have been practicing very hard every Tuesday. In fact, without them Sidmouth Steppers would have been unable to field a full side - eight dancers for North West Morris.

“They have learnt five dances which is no mean feat and would really appreciate a supportive audience on Saturday.

“The Steppers are delighted that they survived lockdown and are looking for a great season of dance-outs.

“They hope to dance out on Tuesday evenings from May till September weather permitting on Sidmouth seafront back where they used to be before the pandemic.



"It is great to meet up with Otter Morris, as their style of dancing is a total contrast to Sidmouth Steppers and they too have new members.

"We really do hope people will come out and enjoy the St George's Day celebrations with us."