Published: 6:30 AM August 18, 2021

Alison Hernandez, the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner, who impressed at a recent chamber zoom breakfast, is currently undertaking a survey to find out whether people want the front desks of their police stations re-opened.

This has already happened in Newquay, Cornwall. Many people regret the closure to the public of Sidmouth’s police station in Temple Street, and the prospect of it re-opening, even if only for one or two days a week, is an interesting one. It needs to be well publicised if it is to happen.

Anyone who attends a town council meeting and listens to the police report will know that our local officers are keen to address low level crime problems but are often starved of the vital information that detection requires. Perhaps, if the station was open to receive face to face communication, then the public would respond and help them.

East Devon District Council are undertaking a consultation regarding the operation of public conveniences across the district.

It seems that the toilets at Port Royal are under threat despite officers reporting that they were well used.

The problem appears to be that the buildings have not been kept up to standard, and so the cost of bringing them up to the required level of service is extremely high. A figure well in excess of £4 million is being quoted for the renovation of 30 public toilets. This seems greatly exaggerated, and needs to be challenged.

The chamber believes that all Sidmouth’s public toilets should be retained, for the simple reason that they are all well used and are a measure of a civilised society: Sidmouth has an elderly population and receives large numbers of visitors, who require this basic facility.

There is no doubt that a review is well overdue and the report is worth a read, as it gives some helpful information regarding usage, and running costs.It seems clear that some facilities which are little used, should be closed and the buildings and/or land put to some other purpose.

But Sidmouth’s toilets, almost certainly because we are a busy holiday and shopping destination, are very much used. It would be quite unacceptable for any of our facilities to be closed.

EDDC are also suggesting that the general public should be charged to use the toilets.

This seems a very bad idea, and will only lead to problems all round. In particular the public will be asking shops, offices and clubs to use their facilities.They do this already, but it will dramatically increase. It is not a statutory duty for EDDC to provide free-to-use public toilets, but it is a reasonable expectation.

The relaxation of covid restrictions has to be welcomed by everyone in the business community: the vaccine programme is working in that it has dramatically reduced hospitalisations.

Yet the advent of ‘Freedom Day’ comes at a time when infections are at a high level, and it appears to be quite a gamble.

The NHS may come under a great deal of pressure once again.

It is not for the chamber to lecture our residents and visitors, but we welcome the calm and understated way in which many Sidmouthians continue to show restraint and respect for others.

The chamber has quietly resisted calls from some quarters for the total pedestrianization of our town centre. Whilst we generally favour pedestrianization and understand the potential benefits, such a measure requires very careful consideration, and detailed proposals. Most specifically, any such scheme requires an explanation as to where the displaced traffic and parking will go. Talk of sending everyone along All Saints Road, Station Road and the Esplanade sends quite a shudder down the spine.The added congestion, air pollution and noise would surely be unacceptable.

It was interesting, therefore, to see Mike Dibble, the esteemed Herald correspondent, suggest an ‘all town’ one way system. This idea does have merit, not least because it could help solve Sidmouth’s long term parking problem. But these things always require a great deal of thought.

All this is taking place whilst Devon County Council proposes changes in the Market Square area. These have been welcomed by the chamber, and we applaud the level-headed county approach. We particularly want to see the taxi drivers restored to their natural home in New Street, which is a far better location than the alternative in Fore Street.

We look forward to Phase 2 of the process, when issues such as the pedestrianisation of the Port Royal turning circle will likely be discussed.

Talking traffic, we are now faced with the prolonged closure of Temple Street, perhaps for as long as three months. The whole road, it seems, is in very poor condition and requires a complete overhaul. The county council, as usual, consulted with the chamber, and initially proposed a date in the autumn. Mindful of the potential interruption to business in the important run-up to Christmas, the Chamber recommended a start early in the New Year, and we understand that is now the plan. Consultation works!

