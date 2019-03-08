Business community pay tribute to 'superb' Matt

Father-of-two Matt Portman has been remembered for his warm personality and tremendous contribution at work and the community. Picture: Thomas Westcott Archant

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce and Thomas Westcott have led tributes to chamber of commerce treasurer Matt Portman.

Tributes have poured in from across the business community, remembering an enthusiastic and hugely respected father-of-two, after his sudden death on holiday.

Matt Portman fell ill on a holiday in Cyprus.

The 35-year-old accountant, who was also Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce's treasurer, has been remembered by many for his wonderful sense of humour, warm personality and the enormous contribution he made to clients and the community.

Richard Eley, the chamber's president, spoke at its monthly breakfast on Wednesday expressing the organisation's deepest sympathies to Mr Portman's family. He said: "Matt made an enormous contribution to the chamber as treasurer and as a member of the committee for many years and I know that every single committee member would agree with me - he was an absolutely superb treasurer and very good company and a tremendous contributor in every single respects, so we mourn his passing.

"It leaves a gaping hole in our organisation but its nothing by comparison to the chasm he leaves in his family."

Mr Portman was a partner at Thomas Westcott chartered accountants, running its Honiton office. He joined the business in 2004 and completed his chartered accountancy training in 2007. He became a partner at the firm in 2012. Shona Godefroy, deputy managing partner at Thomas Westcott, said: "Matt had achieved so much for someone so young, he was made a partner from a young age and this reflected his truly outstanding contribution to the firm. He was an excellent accountant and showed a great interest in all aspects of our business and a true interest in people. He also had a wonderful sense of humour and warm personality, someone who was always smiling and happy to help others."

Mr Portman leaves his wife, Sue, and two young children Sophie and Will.