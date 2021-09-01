Published: 1:00 PM September 1, 2021

The Sidmouth Air Show seemed to be a great success, with very large crowds gathering to see an impressively varied display.

There’s no doubt – it is rather a special Sidmouth occasion. Whilst the Red Arrows inevitably dominated, the sight of a Spitfire flying across our seafront cannot fail to move anyone who appreciates the contribution that aircraft made to our country in the Second World War and it reminds us of the role played by ‘RAF Sidmouth’ in that conflict.

Returning shortly to Sidmouth is the very popular Classic Car Show, set to take place on the cricket field on Saturday, September 18.

The event is organised by Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce under the expert guidance of Mike Lavers. Entries have been reduced a little in response to Covid, but the range of beautiful cars on show is as impressive as ever.

Now something of a Sidmouth institution, and with such a wonderful venue, the show is one of the most respected on the vintage car circuit. The show starts at 11am

More nostalgia surfaced with renewed calls to restore a train service to Sidmouth, bringing back memories of halcyon pre-Beeching tourism, where large numbers arrived in Sidmouth by train for the ‘summer season’.

Hotels often offered terms for a monthly visit; there were three times as many hotels then compared to now. And Sidmouth children went every day to the grammar school at Ottery by steam train.

A lovely thought, certainly, to see the line restored, but sadly surely an unrealistic one. Sidmouth always suffered at ‘the end of the line’ and a particular problem was the distance of the station from the town centre and seafront.

Today much of the line is privately owned and the infrastructure has been lost. It is very hard to see the route ever being reintroduced.

The local economy has certainly been boosted by the relaxation of Covid restrictions, but residents and visitors still show considerable restraint and respect for others.

The disease has clearly not gone away and there are challenging times ahead. Businesses report a good recovery in activity, and hospitality venues appear to be busy.

Staff shortages are a big topic of conversation, and the shortage of certain products in our shops and supermarkets gives cause for concern. The hope must be that as the holiday season draws to a close, and the disruptions of Covid and Brexit hopefully fade, that some of these problems will be overcome, and something close to normality will be restored. But it will be a different normality; some things will have changed irrevocably.

Meanwhile, spare a thought for those on the front line in the hospitality sector. Everyone is doing their best to serve customers in often the most difficult circumstances. Courtesy and a little gratitude and patience is the least they should reasonably expect.





Further good news may be on the horizon following progress with the Sidmouth Beach Management Plan.

Local representatives have been meeting with East Devon District Council officers and consultants to try and find the best way forward.

This followed considerable disquiet within the town over plans to substantially raise the splash wall on the Esplanade. The consultants now think that the town can be effectively protected from rising sea levels for the next hundred years, by offshore solutions rather than building a big wall.