Sidmouth Chamber of commerce secretary dies in Cypriot hospital after contracting sudden illness

PUBLISHED: 13:02 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 07 June 2019

Breaking news in Sidmouth.

Archant

The treasurer of Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce has died after a sudden illness while abroad in Cyprus.

Matt Portman was taken ill on holiday died at a Cypriot hospital.

He leaves a wife, Sue, and two young children, Sophie and Will.

A chamber spokesman said: "Our deepest sympathy is extended to them and we will do everything it can to help them at this very difficult time.

"Matt was an excellent treasurer, and an enthusiastic committee member, who fully participated in all our chamber activities.

"Much more than that, he was great company, with a wonderful sense of humour - a very popular and hugely respected contributor in every way. He will be very much missed."

