Celebrate VE Day from your own homes, says Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce

Decorate your home for VE Day, say Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce. Archant

Sidmouth’s VE Day street party and other celebrations may have been cancelled because of the coronavirus, but residents are being encouraged to mark the occasion in their own homes.

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, which was organising the street parties, believes that during lockdown, the anniversary of VE Day is also an opportunity to recognise those in the front line of the fight against the pandemic.

A spokesman said: “The Chamber believes that VE Day should still be marked appropriately, if solemnly, within the town, to pay tribute to the Second World War generation on VE Day and recognise the sacrifices that were made, and continue to be made, by those in the armed forces.

“It is also an opportunity to collectively record our thanks to, and our solidarity with, all those in the NHS, and our key workers, in helping us all get through the pandemic.

“So we hope that Sidmouth’s residents will mark the weekend, from Friday 8th through to Sunday 10th, by placing Union Jacks on their houses or in their gardens, by putting up red, white and blue and suitable messages where they can, and by just reflecting on the challenges that we and the rest of the world face, in these exceptional times.

“Sidmouth should be proud of the team effort we are making as a community, and the evident goodwill and caring approach that is, as ever, a mark of our town. Well done, Sidmouth.”

As well as the street party in the Market Square and surrounding area, there was going to be an open-air ‘sing and swing’ event on Friday, May 8, with Sidmouth Town Band and the South West Lindy Hoppers.

The Chamber of Commerce said it had to apply to East Devon District Council for multiple licences to hold the various VE Day anniversary events, and has asked EDDC if the licences can be put on hold to remain valid when it is possible to reschedule the celebrations.

But at this stage there is no clear indication of when this might be.