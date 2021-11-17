There has been recent progress at long last with the Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: a way forward has been agreed by the steering group and a recommendation has been endorsed by East Devon District Council’s Cabinet.

The good news is that a very high splash wall along our Esplanade has been removed from the plans, and this is now most unlikely to be installed.

EDDC has been persuaded to abandon the wall which would have been significantly higher than the equivalent sea defence at Seaton.

Instead, the steering group is supporting the introduction of one or two offshore islands similar to those already in place.

An offshore island is expected to perform in the same way as those installed in the early 1990s, by creating a higher beach and a sandy foreshore. The Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce hopes and expects one island to be sufficient so that the visual intrusion is kept to a minimum.

At East Beach, the idea of a rock revetment has been abandoned for the time being at least. Instead, a 120 metre rock groyne is proposed.

Many commentators feel that an additional island at East Beach is likely to perform better than a groyne, and we are assured that this option will be fully examined. It may be that a smaller groyne, combined with a single offshore island will be the best option for East Beach. An island is more likely to protect Pennington Point and the mouth of the river than a groyne, however large, located a long way down the beach.

The EDDC Cabinet has its hands full at the moment, as it must now consider what on earth to do with the former Seaton Jurassic building, which has recently been forced to close as a tourist attraction after making huge losses.

Worse still, despite only being built five years ago, the building is apparently in poor condition and requiring repairs. The choice before the council is whether to simply sell the building to the highest bidder or pursue a new use as a centre for recreation, in conjunction with the Seaton Wetlands.

The Wetlands have been a notable success, so the latter option will be tempting but the appetite for further risk may be waning. An examination of ‘what went wrong’ by the Audit and Governance Committee is now expected to follow.

There is little doubt that Seaton Jurassic was ill-conceived and the projected visitor attendances were wildly over-optimistic. The losses incurred will run into several millions as a result. Perhaps the lesson that needs to be learned is that local authorities are not the best vehicles for the delivery of ambitious bricks-and-mortar place-based regeneration projects.



Meanwhile, Sidmouth Town Council has invited proposals/suggestions for a future use of the former South West Water building, centrally located in what is now called the Sensory Garden and which used to be widely known as the Boatpark.

It sits between the residential road of Riverside and the River Sid, north of The Ham. In recent years, the Boatpark has been looking rather sad and semi-derelict, but excellent work by our esteemed Britain in Bloom team and further artistic efforts and improvements along the western boundary of the public area, funded by the town council, have improved things markedly.

The Ham is looking a lot better as a result. It will be interesting to see what ideas come forward.

We have seen two recent days of heavy rain and the first of those was reportedly the biggest downpour for several years.

Although the river burst its banks in several places towards Sidford, the town centre did not see any significant flooding, which was something of a pleasant surprise.

The thought occurs that the new ‘amphitheatre’ at the Knowle may have already made a significant contribution to our flood defences. Although the project has taken much longer than expected to deliver, the final product does look interesting and pleasing.

We must now hope that the scheme will be completed by the addition of an extended car park, so that our town’s notorious parking capacity problems can finally be at least partially addressed.

