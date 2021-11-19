Sidmouth's charities raise game in time for Christmas

This Saturday, November 20, Di Fuller from Sid Valley Help will have the honour of turning on Sidmouth's Christmas lights in Market Square.

Describing how she felt at being asked to do this, Di said: "I was honoured to be asked to do this, although it’s a bit outside my comfort zone. It follows receiving the Community Award in the Sustainable Sidmouth Champions Awards for 2021. I am humbled by this as so many charities and volunteers give generously of their time to our lovely community."

Di has supplied the Herald with a few of the special activities offered to those who would welcome some additional support this Christmas. They are as follows:

Sid Valley Help will continue to support its clients over the Christmas period, but like all local charities is looking for volunteers. If you can donate some time over the Christmas and New Year period do contact 01395 892011.

Carla Scott is organising this year’s Christmas Day lunch at Stowford Community Centre. If you would like to book a place, email sidmouthcommuitychristmas@hotmail.com. If you're unable to access email then phone Sid Valley Help on 01395 892011, who will pass on your details.

This year’s Salvation Army Christmas Appeal invites people to make a donation towards a voucher from its local toy shop for each child referred. This means families have the dignity of choosing their own gifts to wrap for their children. Last year toy and gift vouchers for 142 local children were given, whilst also supporting local businesses. People can donate via the JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-salvation-army-sidmouth1 or by contacting Angie Carney on 07889 755777.

The Sidmouth food bank will open on Tuesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 22. Extra food will be given to also cover the period when the food bank will be closed just after Christmas. It will reopen on Monday, January 3. Some emergency food bags will be packed and left ready for use whilst the food bank is closed. Christmas hamper contributions can be dropped off at the usual donation points.

Churches in Sidmouth are working together to provide presents for local children. Children in some churches are making a present for those who are alone at Christmas. The usual church services will take place over the Christmas period.

Sidmouth Voluntary Services will be providing, and delivering if need be, a Christmas meal for clients on Tuesday, December 21. This must be booked in advance. Donated items required include gifts for the raffles and Christmas crackers for the lunch. Contact 01395 515063 and speak to the warden to book a place or to donate.