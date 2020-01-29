Sidmouth swimathon teams go to great lengths for charity

The Sidmouth Elite golfers who swam 182 lengths in their allotted 55 minutes to win the Victoria Cup. Picture: Keith Walton Archant

A trio of Sid Valley charities and Cancer Research UK will benefit by more than £10,000, raised by last year's Sidmouth swimathon.

The annual event is organised by the Rotary Club of Sidmouth, whose chosen charities for 2019 were the Gateway Homelessness Action Project, the Admiral Nurse and Sidmouth Lifeboat.

Cancer Research UK was the charity chosen by the four teams from Sidmouth Golf Club.

The event attracted 27 teams, totalling 168 people, who swam 2,889 lengths of Sidmouth swimming pool between them.

They raised £10,262, including £2,450 from the golf club for the cancer charity.

Sidmouth Rotary will present the cheques in the near future.

Organiser Nigel Sharp said: "On behalf of Sidmouth Rotary I would like to say thank you for the support of all the organisations involved, the team captains and the swimmers that arrive each year and make this such an important fundraiser for charities and good causes in the town."

The 2020 swimathon will take place on Saturday, October 3.