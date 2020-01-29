Advanced search

Sidmouth swimathon teams go to great lengths for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 January 2020

The Sidmouth Elite golfers who swam 182 lengths in their allotted 55 minutes to win the Victoria Cup. Picture: Keith Walton

The Sidmouth Elite golfers who swam 182 lengths in their allotted 55 minutes to win the Victoria Cup. Picture: Keith Walton

Archant

A trio of Sid Valley charities and Cancer Research UK will benefit by more than £10,000, raised by last year's Sidmouth swimathon.

The annual event is organised by the Rotary Club of Sidmouth, whose chosen charities for 2019 were the Gateway Homelessness Action Project, the Admiral Nurse and Sidmouth Lifeboat.

Cancer Research UK was the charity chosen by the four teams from Sidmouth Golf Club.

The event attracted 27 teams, totalling 168 people, who swam 2,889 lengths of Sidmouth swimming pool between them.

They raised £10,262, including £2,450 from the golf club for the cancer charity.

Sidmouth Rotary will present the cheques in the near future.

Organiser Nigel Sharp said: "On behalf of Sidmouth Rotary I would like to say thank you for the support of all the organisations involved, the team captains and the swimmers that arrive each year and make this such an important fundraiser for charities and good causes in the town."

The 2020 swimathon will take place on Saturday, October 3.

Most Read

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

‘Star’ joiners carving out an impressive career

Louis Adey and Regan Meadowcroft with the example of their work that earned them their certificates. Picture: Philippa Davies

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Do you recognise this stray cat found in a truck?

The stray cat nicknamed Slick Rick after being found covered in oil. Picture: Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre

Motorbike accident causes delays near Ottery

Police slow sign

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

‘Star’ joiners carving out an impressive career

Louis Adey and Regan Meadowcroft with the example of their work that earned them their certificates. Picture: Philippa Davies

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Do you recognise this stray cat found in a truck?

The stray cat nicknamed Slick Rick after being found covered in oil. Picture: Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre

Motorbike accident causes delays near Ottery

Police slow sign

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SOHC men’s 2nd XI extend unbeaten run to eight games with terrific win at Bridport

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Sidmouth men land first Devon InterClub success with win over Dawlish

The top rink for Sidmouth in the InterClub success over Dawlish. Picture: SBC

Sidmouth Winter League joy for Roberts, Dorliac and Shepherd

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth Running Club members out in force at the 2020 Blackdown Beast meeting

Some of The Sidmouth Mighty Green Running Club team before setting off from Dunkeswell on the Blackdown Beast. Picture: SRC

Will Biddick rides Chipley Park double

Getting the money on
Drive 24