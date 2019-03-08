Sidmouth chef reaches scholarship final

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 July 2019

Michelle Hiller is waiting to hear how she fared in the semi finals of the competition. Picture: Le Cordon Bleu

A Sidmouth chef has reached the final of a cooking competition and is in with a chance of winning £40,000.

Michelle Hiller was among the top 15 chefs sent straight through to the finals of the prestigious Julia Child Scholarship, which is run by Le Cordon Bleu cookery school.

The shortlist was whittled down from 40 aspiring pastry chefs and food entrepreneurs who competed in semi-final heats at the start of July.

There will be 16 chefs competing in the final, with the remaining spot decided by the general public who will select their favourite candidate through a YouTube vote.

The final takes place on September 16, where the winner will be presented with their prize by Mary Berry.

As well as £40,000, the scholarship winner will receive 12 months training from Le Cordon Bleu's diplome de patisserie and a diploma in culinary management.

As part of their studies they will carry out an internship placement at London's Savoy Hotel and be offered business advice from experts.

During the training the winner will be put up in luxury accommodation.

The second and third-place runners-up will receive high-performance Zwilling Diplôme knives.

