Children ‘run like superstars’ to raise money for Cancer Research

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 June 2020

Jamie and Chloe Grattan at the 'finish line'. Picture: Gemma Grattan

Jamie and Chloe Grattan at the 'finish line'. Picture: Gemma Grattan

Gemma Grattan

Two Sidmouth children who were due to take part in the Race For Life charity run decided to do it on their own when the event was cancelled.

Chloe and Jamie Grattan. Picture: : Gemma GrattanChloe and Jamie Grattan. Picture: : Gemma Grattan

Chloe Grattan, 10, and her seven-year-old brother Jamie had planned to join the children’s Pretty Muddy race at Westpoint, in aid of Cancer Research, but it was called off because of the coronavirus.

Their mother Gemma Grattan said: “This didn’t stop Chloe and Jamie, who still wanted to do something for the charity.

“Without their events, Cancer Research face losing millions of pounds this year.

“Chloe and Jamie decided to do their own 5K run from their home through Sidmouth and along the seafront., finishing with a bucket of water over their heads outside their grandparents’ house, where they celebrated with a well-deserved socially distanced slice of cake.

Jamie and Chloe doing their 5K run. Picture: : Gemma GrattanJamie and Chloe doing their 5K run. Picture: : Gemma Grattan

“So far they have managed to raise £265 for Cancer Research.

“We are all so proud of their determination to still support their chosen charity, and they ran like superstars.”

