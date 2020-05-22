Advanced search

Sidmouth children's author creates online resources for readers

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 May 2020

Jo and Archie the dog. Picture: Jo Earlam

Jo and Archie the dog. Picture: Jo Earlam

Archant

A Sidmouth author has been keeping busy and keeping busy during lockdown creating lots of new digital content for her readers.

Among other projects, Jo Earlam, from Tipton St John, has been reading her books aloud in videos which she has now made available on YouTube.

The Herald previous reported on the children’s book author who published Archie, Space Dog! and Tuamor the Turtle.

Jo said: “When the Coronavirus lockdown happened I was partway through a project working with 200 children in seven primary schools in the Stonehouse area of Plymouth, who were using my story Tuamor the Turtle to understand more about marine plastic pollution and write their own stories, in a writing competition organised by the charity Millfields Inspired.”

She added she was now trying to reach the children who she hadn’t been able to visit directly in their schools so decided to record herself reading Tuamor the Turtle.

Jo’s Tuamor the Turtle colouring competition is still running, until its closing date May 30.

The author has also uploaded lots of extra content including links to the illustrator Mark Hannon, showing readers how to draw turtles, as well as how he drew the images in the book.

For Archie Space Dog, Jo has created an entirely new website, with lots of resources including a guide to how she wrote the story and suggested ideas for children writing their own books.

Jo said: “I originally created this new content to enable me to continue work I was doing with primary schools in Plymouth, but obviously its now there as a resource for any child, parent, teacher or school.

“I hope to have lots of colourful entries for the Tuamor colouring competition, which has age and location categories. The colouring in can be freestyle, own drawing, or using one of the sketch images on the website.

“I will also be taking part in a Tuamor-themed Marine Conservation Society free primary age webinar on June 16 at 11am which will include a question and answer session.”

Visit www.tuamortheturtle.com and www.archiespacedog.wordpress.com for more details about upcoming events.

Ottery Community Volunteers to provide long-term support for residents

Ottery St Mary town centre. Ref sho 12 20TI 7853 Picture: Terry Ife

Happy 108th birthday Topsy!

Topsy really enjoys watching dog videos on the iPad. Picture: Arcot House

Sidmouth Coronavirus Community Lifeline - help is available

Help is avaialble in Sidmouth Ref shs 12 20TI 7829 Picture: Terry Ife

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.



