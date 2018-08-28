Christmas jumpers, hats and an elf costume, young ones gear up for the big day.

With less than a week to go, Children across Sidmouth are gearing up for the wonder of their first Santa visit.

We reached out via our Facebook page for photos of your kids and you replied in your numbers.

Christmas jumpers were in abundance as parents wrapped their loved ones up warm during the winter period but made sure they kept their festive spirit.

Arnie recreated a delighted Father Christmas while siblings Theo and Betsy Chudley had matching Santa outfits and hats.

At just two months old, Christmas has come early in the life of Jude Oxley. Dressed as one of Santa’s elves, Jude and family celebrated early this year as they are travelling across France on Christmas day.

Macenzie and Ruby were looking resplendent in their red ear muffs and bobble hat while Scarlett was getting in the true spirit of Christmas as she spread her dinner all across her ‘my first Christmas’ t-shirt.