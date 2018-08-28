Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Christmas jumpers, hats and an elf costume, young ones gear up for the big day.

PUBLISHED: 17:31 24 December 2018

Scarlett embracing her first Christmas. Picture: Hannah Wright

Scarlett embracing her first Christmas. Picture: Hannah Wright

Archant

With less than a week to go, Children across Sidmouth are gearing up for the wonder of their first Santa visit.

Theo & Betsy Chudley excited for Christmas in their matching jumpers. Picture: Emma LouTheo & Betsy Chudley excited for Christmas in their matching jumpers. Picture: Emma Lou

We reached out via our Facebook page for photos of your kids and you replied in your numbers.

Christmas jumpers were in abundance as parents wrapped their loved ones up warm during the winter period but made sure they kept their festive spirit.

Arnie recreated a delighted Father Christmas while siblings Theo and Betsy Chudley had matching Santa outfits and hats.

At just two months old, Christmas has come early in the life of Jude Oxley. Dressed as one of Santa’s elves, Jude and family celebrated early this year as they are travelling across France on Christmas day.

Mackenzie and Ruby looked splendid in red. Picture: Hayley MorganMackenzie and Ruby looked splendid in red. Picture: Hayley Morgan

Macenzie and Ruby were looking resplendent in their red ear muffs and bobble hat while Scarlett was getting in the true spirit of Christmas as she spread her dinner all across her ‘my first Christmas’ t-shirt.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

Tree trail path blocked after major storm hits

The fallen branches are currently blocking the Sidmouth Arboretum Tree Trail. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Court Order against Devon Ebay trader

Tributes paid to former Sidmouth trader

Dorothy Hartnell with her Royal Marine grandson Daniel Thomas who is currently serving in Afghanistan with 42 Commando.

Change of plans for site of former hotel

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Councillor quits as Tower Hamlets launches investigation into allegations of ‘housing fraud’

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Teenager stabbed during robbery in Mile End Park

The view of Mile End Park from Burdett Road. Picture: Google

Chesterfield manager Allen: Leyton Orient will be champions

Martin Allen is manager of Chesterfield (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images).

Probe into fraud and misuse of taxpayers’ money during Lutfur Rahman era is closed

Lutfur Rahman was removed from office in 2015. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man, 40, charged with Bow health centre stabbings

The crime scene at St Stephen's Health Centre in Bow. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Herald 2018 Football Quiz

The Festive Football Quiz

Christmas jumpers, hats and an elf costume, young ones gear up for the big day.

Scarlett embracing her first Christmas. Picture: Hannah Wright

Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

‘Tis the nativity season across schools

Newton Poppleford Primary School. KS1 class. Picture: Newton Poppleford Primary School

Beer sunk by first-time visitors Lyme Regis

Beer Albion away at Feniton. Ref shsp 37 18TI 0979. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists