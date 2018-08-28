Sidmouth’s Christmas Day community lunch feeds more than 50 guests

The Sidmouth Community Christmas Day Lunch. Picture: Andie Milne Archant

More than 50 people enjoyed a festive feast and plenty of fun at Sidmouth’s annual Christmas Day community lunch.

The event, which was started to bring together those who would otherwise be alone on December 25, was organised by the Andie Milne, of Sid Valley Food Bank.

Andie and her army of volunteers helped to prepare, cook and serve the meal. More than 50kg of vegetables were prepared along with 12 Christmas puddings - donated by The Loft, wine - donated by Fourways and mince pies.

Andie said: “It has been a manic five weeks after agreeing to coordinate this event, I cannot thank the volunteers enough for their support, especially Terry Pares who volunteered to be the chef, Carla Scott who helped coordinate the army of volunteers Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Sidmouth Voluntary Services and Living with Cancer who provided the transport and Loraine Low who performed Christmas songs.

“The highlight of the day was listening to the guests appreciation that the event was able go ahead and that they were not alone, one gentleman in particular Douglas Frampton told us ‘that his carer had initiated his invite as he hadn’t any other contact with people apart from her for many weeks, Douglas was so grateful and ended the day by leading a group rendition of ‘Good King Wenceslas’.”

Guests were transported to the event and enjoyed a meal with all the trimmings, as well as musical entertainment, before watching the Queen’s Speech.

