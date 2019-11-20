Gallery

'Biggest' Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Crowds turned out en masse for Christmas festivities in Sidmouth over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4722. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4722. Picture: Terry Ife

Residents and visitors had a whale of time getting into the festive spirit at the annual light switch on Saturday November 16.

Pupils from Sidmouth Primary School were this year's guests of honour and were asked to switch on the lights and perform a number of carols.

The annual light display is funded by Sidmouth Town Council with support from Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce,

There was music from Vine and Dandy during the event held in the Market Place.

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4719. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4719. Picture: Terry Ife

The local Gliddon's steam engine, also helped to create that Christmas feel.

One lucky child also won a £100 voucher, donated by Gliddon's Toy Shop, helping to make their Christmas this year.

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4715. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4715. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4713. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4713. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4710. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4710. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4707. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4707. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4703. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4703. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4701. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4701. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4699. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4699. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4697. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4697. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4694. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4694. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4686. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4686. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4684. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4684. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4679. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4679. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4677. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4677. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4673. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4673. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4671. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4671. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4669. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4669. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4666. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4666. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4663. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4663. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4661. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4661. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4660. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4660. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4659. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4659. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4657. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4657. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4656. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4656. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4648. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4648. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4649. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4649. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4642. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4642. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4645. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4645. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4639. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4639. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4641. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4641. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4635. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4635. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4628. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4628. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4626. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4626. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4621. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4621. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4616. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4616. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4614. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4614. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4609. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4609. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4608. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4608. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4607. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4607. Picture: Terry Ife