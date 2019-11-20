Advanced search

Gallery

'Biggest' Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

PUBLISHED: 11:40 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 20 November 2019

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Crowds turned out en masse for Christmas festivities in Sidmouth over the weekend.

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4722. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4722. Picture: Terry Ife

Residents and visitors had a whale of time getting into the festive spirit at the annual light switch on Saturday November 16.

Pupils from Sidmouth Primary School were this year's guests of honour and were asked to switch on the lights and perform a number of carols.

The annual light display is funded by Sidmouth Town Council with support from Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce,

There was music from Vine and Dandy during the event held in the Market Place.

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4719. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4719. Picture: Terry Ife

The local Gliddon's steam engine, also helped to create that Christmas feel.

One lucky child also won a £100 voucher, donated by Gliddon's Toy Shop, helping to make their Christmas this year.

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4715. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4715. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4713. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4713. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4710. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4710. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4707. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4707. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4703. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4703. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4701. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4701. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4699. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4699. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4697. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4697. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4694. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4694. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4686. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4686. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4684. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4684. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4679. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4679. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4677. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4677. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4673. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4673. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4671. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4671. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4669. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4669. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4666. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4666. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4663. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4663. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4661. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4661. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4660. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4660. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4659. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4659. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4657. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4657. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4656. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4656. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4648. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4648. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4649. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4649. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4642. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4642. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4645. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4645. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4639. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4639. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4641. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4641. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4635. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4635. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4628. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4628. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4626. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4626. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4621. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4621. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4616. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4616. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4614. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4614. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4609. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4609. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4608. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4608. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4607. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4607. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4605. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4605. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

No baby steps required - Baby Boutique turns one and launches own brand of clothing

Abbie and Sarah Cook celebrate their 1st anniversary at The Baby Boutique in Ottery. Ref sho 45 19TI 3494. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

‘Everything has changed’ - Sidmouth restaurant owner vows to overturn zero food hygiene rating

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

No baby steps required - Baby Boutique turns one and launches own brand of clothing

Abbie and Sarah Cook celebrate their 1st anniversary at The Baby Boutique in Ottery. Ref sho 45 19TI 3494. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

‘Everything has changed’ - Sidmouth restaurant owner vows to overturn zero food hygiene rating

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Under-18 girls march into next round of the Devon Cup

Sidmouth RFC Undedr-18 girls team. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Print a Present workshops in Sidmouth

Printmaker Karen Bowskill. Picture: Karen Bowskill

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11s make super start to new season

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11s who have made such a superb start to the new season. Picture LOUISE HASTIE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists