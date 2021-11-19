Sidmouth season's greetings start tomorrow

On Saturday, November 20, Sidmouth's lights will be switched on from Market Square at 5.30pm and the revelries will continue until 6.30pm. Live music from Vine and Dandy will keep the crowds entertained and there will be a grand draw of the ’Golden Ticket’ at 5.15pm where school children have a chance of winning the star prize of £100 of Gliddon’s toy vouchers.

Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help, winner of the Sustainable Sidmouth Champions Awards for Community has the honour of switching on the lights this year. The Chair of Sidmouth Town Council, Councillor Ian Barlow said: “This year, it is entirely fitting that Di Fuller is switching the Christmas Lights on. She and Sid Valley Help have been invaluable throughout the most difficult of times and continues to work tirelessly for our community.”

A few days later the town’s festivities begin again as Sidmouth Town Band will host its annual Christmas concerts at the Manor Pavilion Theatre on Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4.

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce has arranged a late-night shopping event on Friday, December 3, where shops and local businesses will remain open for longer than usual. An evening of festive entertainment is lined up in Market Square, with the La La Choir performing an array of Christmas songs and carols and Kyle Baker Photo Booth will be returning along with the talented dancers from East Devon Dance Academy. Pupils from Sidmouth C of E Primary School and St John's School, and members of the Community Group Choir will be singing Christmas tunes to get everyone into the spirit of the season.

