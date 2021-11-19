News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Sidmouth season's greetings start tomorrow

person

Kirsty Woodgate

Published: 3:31 PM November 19, 2021
Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

On Saturday, November 20, Sidmouth's lights will be switched on from Market Square at 5.30pm and the revelries will continue until 6.30pm. Live music from Vine and Dandy will keep the crowds entertained and there will be a grand draw of the ’Golden Ticket’ at 5.15pm where school children have a chance of winning the star prize of £100 of Gliddon’s toy vouchers. 

Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help, winner of the Sustainable Sidmouth Champions Awards for Community has the honour of switching on the lights this year. The Chair of Sidmouth Town Council, Councillor Ian Barlow said: “This year, it is entirely fitting that Di Fuller is switching the Christmas Lights on. She and Sid Valley Help have been invaluable throughout the most difficult of times and continues to work tirelessly for our community.”

A few days later the town’s festivities begin again as Sidmouth Town Band will host its annual Christmas concerts at the Manor Pavilion Theatre on Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4. 

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce has arranged a late-night shopping event on Friday, December 3, where shops and local businesses will remain open for longer than usual. An evening of festive entertainment is lined up in Market Square, with the La La Choir performing an array of Christmas songs and carols and Kyle Baker Photo Booth will be returning along with the talented dancers from East Devon Dance Academy.  Pupils from Sidmouth C of E Primary School and St John's School, and members of the Community Group Choir will be singing Christmas tunes to get everyone into the spirit of the season.
 

Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sidmouth's Christmas lights display in 2019

Christmas shopping in Sidmouth: 7 great places to go

Sidmouth Herald

Logo Icon
Sidmouth's Western Court

Famous names, a school reunion and a boost to jobs market

Mike Dibble

Logo Icon
Some of the rescuers involved in the multi-agency operation off Seaton. 

Three rescued after boat capsizes off Seaton

Philippa Davies

person
The A375, where a new path for cyclists and pedestrians will be created

Sidbury and Sidford cycle path gets planning approval

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person