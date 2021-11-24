News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth lights up for Christmas

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:14 PM November 24, 2021
Sidmouth Christmas lights switch on 2021. Golden ticket winner Hollis Gordon, aged six, and Di Fulle

Sidmouth Christmas lights switch on 2021. Golden ticket winner Hollis Gordon, aged six, and Di Fuller - Credit: Alex Walton

Sidmouth is looking festive after the switching on of the Christmas lights on Saturday, November 20. 

The lights are provided by Sidmouth Town Council in collaboration with Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, and the official switch-on was performed by the winner of the Vision Group for Sidmouth’s Community Champion award, Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. 

The local band Vine and Dandy provided live music and the draw was held for the Golden Ticket – a £100 voucher for Gliddon’s Toy Shop. The winner was six-year-old Hollis Gordon. 

There was a slight glitch when the lights failed to come on straight away – the countdown started again and the illuminations came to life halfway through. 

The chairman of Sidmouth Town Council, Ian Barlow, attended the switch-on - not in an official capacity, but ‘because I enjoy that sort of thing.’ 

He said he was pleased to see Di Fuller doing the honours: “She’s an outstanding person that has given our community a huge amount of help over the last 18 months and it was great to see her doing it.” 
 

Sidmouth Christmas lights switch on 2021. Golden ticket winner Hollis Gordon, aged six, and Charlie

Sidmouth Christmas lights switch on 2021. Golden ticket winner Hollis Gordon, aged six, and Charlie Gordon - Credit: Alex Walton


