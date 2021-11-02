Sidmouth’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Saturday, November 20.

It will be performed at 5.30pm by the winner of the Vision Group for Sidmouth’s Community Champion Award, Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help.

The local band Vine and Dandy will be providing music and entertainment from 4.30pm, and the children’s ‘Golden Ticket’ prize draw will take place at 5.15. Primary school children have the chance to win a voucher for £100 from Gliddon’s Toy Shop.

This year’s display, provided by Sidmouth Town Council with the support of Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, is being described as a contrast to last year’s illuminations.

The Chair of Sidmouth Town Council, Councillor Ian Barlow, said: “This year, it is entirely fitting that Di Fuller is switching the Christmas lights on.

“She and Sid Valley Help have been invaluable throughout the most difficult of times and continues to work tirelessly for our community.”