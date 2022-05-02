Sidmouth church to host climate change seminar

A seminar on climate change will take place in Sidmouth on Saturday, May 14.

The Creation Care Seminar at All Saints’ Parish Church will look at what individuals and communities can do to tackle the environmental emergency.

The visiting speaker will be Billie Anderson from Tearfund, a Christian charity working all over the world to tackle poverty. Tearfund is concerned that the climate crisis is hitting the poorest people the hardest and threatens to push millions more into poverty.

A spokesperson for the event said: “After the climate change summit of COP26 held in Glasgow in November last year, we are all also now facing issues surrounding rapidly rising fuel costs and shortages. What can we do individually and as households to reduce our impact on the environment in the face of climate change and address the effects of the rising costs of energy?

“During her time with us, Billie will be talking about how we can tackle these problems and will be introducing the concept of the climate emergency toolkit.

“There will be a focus on living differently and information on the use of various carbon footprint calculators. The aim is that this will enable people to take action to reduce the impact of climate change at the same time as reducing individual household costs whilst benefiting the environment.

“The carbon calculator will help you to see what your baseline energy consumption is and measure your carbon emission on an annual basis. That way you’ll be able to track progress as you make lifestyle changes. It is also possible to think about off-setting some of your emissions too - that’s where you give money to a project that is taking carbon out of the atmosphere (for example planting trees) to the value of the carbon that you couldn’t reduce; some people already do this for a flight that really had to be taken, for example.

“This is also a huge networking opportunity and all are welcome.”

The seminar takes place on Saturday, May 14 from 2pm until 5.15pm. Anyone wanting to attend can sign up on the All Saints’ Church website or email davenwend@gmail.com