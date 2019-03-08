Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Churches to raise awareness of environmental issues

PUBLISHED: 15:44 15 August 2019

Sidmouth Churches say “There is Hope for Our Climate”. Pictures: Simon Horn and Getty Images.

Sidmouth Churches say "There is Hope for Our Climate". Pictures: Simon Horn and Getty Images.

Archant

Residents who are passionate about environmental issues, or anyone wanting to learn more about the subject, has been invited to a 'care of creation' event in Sidmouth.

An awareness evening, focused on the environment and responsibilities within a Christian context, will be held at St Teresa's Hall at 6.30pm on Saturday, August 31.

During the evening there will be an opportunity for attendees to pledge to a variety of practical lifestyle changes to help become more environmentally active.

There will also be discussions around how the church, as a community of Christians, can make specific changes to renew the town in a way that recognises all creations being of God and therefore 'holy'.

This will be followed by prayers in our churches, including the Catholic Church, on Sunday, September 1 - St Giles' Day - which is being observed as a day of World Prayer for the care of creation.

Related articles

Most Read

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

‘What would Superman do?’ - mystery river rescue hero revealed

Al Baker has described the moments finding a woman in the River Sid. Picture: Clarissa Place

Historic Sidmouth hotel seeks to install bar for first time in 88-year history

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Nearly time for take-off! Timings announced for Sidmouth Air Display 2019

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

‘What would Superman do?’ - mystery river rescue hero revealed

Al Baker has described the moments finding a woman in the River Sid. Picture: Clarissa Place

Historic Sidmouth hotel seeks to install bar for first time in 88-year history

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Nearly time for take-off! Timings announced for Sidmouth Air Display 2019

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth return to winning ways with victory over Axminster Town

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7482. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College celebrates 2019 A Level results

Toby Garrick with his Sidmouth College A Level results. Ref shs 33 19TI 7710. Picture: Terry Ife

National funding will pay for major environmental event in Sidmouth

The environmental events will take place in Sidmouth throughout October. Picture: NASA and Simon Horn.

Churches to raise awareness of environmental issues

Sidmouth Churches say “There is Hope for Our Climate”. Pictures: Simon Horn and Getty Images.

LIVE: Sidmouth Town v Axminster Town: Match Thread

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7470. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists