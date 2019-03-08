Churches to raise awareness of environmental issues

Sidmouth Churches say "There is Hope for Our Climate". Pictures: Simon Horn and Getty Images. Archant

Residents who are passionate about environmental issues, or anyone wanting to learn more about the subject, has been invited to a 'care of creation' event in Sidmouth.

An awareness evening, focused on the environment and responsibilities within a Christian context, will be held at St Teresa's Hall at 6.30pm on Saturday, August 31.

During the evening there will be an opportunity for attendees to pledge to a variety of practical lifestyle changes to help become more environmentally active.

There will also be discussions around how the church, as a community of Christians, can make specific changes to renew the town in a way that recognises all creations being of God and therefore 'holy'.

This will be followed by prayers in our churches, including the Catholic Church, on Sunday, September 1 - St Giles' Day - which is being observed as a day of World Prayer for the care of creation.