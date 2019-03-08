Sidmouth churches to welcome new curate

Nigel Candelent will be ordained as curate for the Sid Valley Mission Community, pictured with his wife Liz. Picture: Nigel Candelent Archant

A member of the Sid Valley Mission Community is to be ordained this weekend.

Nigel Candelent will be ordained as a curate at Exeter Cathedral on Saturday (September 14).

He and his wife Liz moved to the South West in 1990, living in Penzance and then Exmouth.

The couple first became involved with the church after attending an alpha course 16 years ago.

Mr Candelent has worked for nearly 12 years as a children, youth and family worker.

A curate is a member of the clergy engaged to assist vicars, rectors or parish priest.

The couple have been married since 1989 and have two children.

As part of his role as curate, Mr Candelent will be training mainly at All Saints' and Salcombe Regis. He will in due course minister at all the churches in the Sid Valley mission's community.

The Reverend David Caporn, of St Mary's and St Peter's Church in Salcombe Regis, said: "He will be ordained with other people serving in churches all over Devon."