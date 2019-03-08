Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth churches to welcome new curate

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 September 2019

Nigel Candelent will be ordained as curate for the Sid Valley Mission Community, pictured with his wife Liz. Picture: Nigel Candelent

Nigel Candelent will be ordained as curate for the Sid Valley Mission Community, pictured with his wife Liz. Picture: Nigel Candelent

Archant

A member of the Sid Valley Mission Community is to be ordained this weekend.

Nigel Candelent will be ordained as a curate at Exeter Cathedral on Saturday (September 14).

He and his wife Liz moved to the South West in 1990, living in Penzance and then Exmouth.

The couple first became involved with the church after attending an alpha course 16 years ago.

Mr Candelent has worked for nearly 12 years as a children, youth and family worker.

A curate is a member of the clergy engaged to assist vicars, rectors or parish priest.

The couple have been married since 1989 and have two children.

As part of his role as curate, Mr Candelent will be training mainly at All Saints' and Salcombe Regis. He will in due course minister at all the churches in the Sid Valley mission's community.

The Reverend David Caporn, of St Mary's and St Peter's Church in Salcombe Regis, said: "He will be ordained with other people serving in churches all over Devon."

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Meet Sidmouth Slimming World’s ‘inspirational’ Women of the Year

Sarah Green, Jill Harrop, Gemma Jones, Debbie Leeds and Gina Denny have been named the Sidmouth Slimming World groups ‘Woman of the Year’ 2019. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

New walking route to launch to show off Sid Valley

The Sid Vale Association and Sidmouth Town Council have announced a new walking route around the Sid Valley. Picture: Clarissa Place/Simon Horn

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Meet Sidmouth Slimming World’s ‘inspirational’ Women of the Year

Sarah Green, Jill Harrop, Gemma Jones, Debbie Leeds and Gina Denny have been named the Sidmouth Slimming World groups ‘Woman of the Year’ 2019. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

New walking route to launch to show off Sid Valley

The Sid Vale Association and Sidmouth Town Council have announced a new walking route around the Sid Valley. Picture: Clarissa Place/Simon Horn

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Homes plan for Ottery’s Salston Manor hotel site are shelved

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth churches to welcome new curate

Nigel Candelent will be ordained as curate for the Sid Valley Mission Community, pictured with his wife Liz. Picture: Nigel Candelent

Sidmouth author to talk about new book

Sidmouth Library

£28m budget black hole forecast for Devon County Council

County hall

Air crash fire truck goes under the hammer in Ottery

Ottery Auction Rooms. Ref sho 37 19TI 9745. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists