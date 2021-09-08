Published: 4:30 PM September 8, 2021

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Crash Box & Classic Car Club of Devon, say they are delighted to announce the return of the Sidmouth Classic Car Show 2021.

The show will be held at the Sidmouth Cricket Ground on Saturday, September 18, from 11am to 4.30pm. The cricket pavilion will be open where you can relax and enjoy light refreshments.

The well known and popular City Steam Jazz band and The Liberty Sisters a 1940s style singing group will be there to entertain you during the show.

A spokesman said: "Entries to this year’s car show have been reduced in response to Covid measures, and we are now fully subscribed. However, the variety of cars on show will be as impressive as ever, with cars dating from 1914 to 2001.

"The show will, as always, be free to enter, but donations will be welcome as any profit from the event will be used by the chamber within the town."

Further details can be found on the Sidmouth Classic Car Show and the Chamber of Commerce websites.







