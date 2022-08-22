Chamber of Commerce gears up for Classic Car Show

Sidmouth Classic Car Show returns on Saturday, September 17.

The event, organised by Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Crash Box & Classic Car Club of Devon, will be at its usual venue, Sidmouth Cricket Club, from 11am until 4pm.

Entries are now fully subscribed, and there will be 300 cars on display, dating from 1914 to 2001, some of whose owners will be dressed in vintage clothing to match the era of their vehicle. There will be entertainment from the City Steam Jazz Band and the Liberty Sisters. Light refreshments will be available.

Admission is free but donations are welcome. All proceeds go towards the Chamber’s other events for Sidmouth, such as late-night shopping, Christmas lights and street parties.

Volunteers are needed on the day to help with collecting donations, greeting visitors and marshalling. Any individual or business that can spare an hour or so on the day is asked to contact Sarah Tregale at sarah@tbhsolicitors.co.uk