Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce revs up for popular Classic Car Show

Sidmouth's Classic Car Show has received a record number of entries this year Archant

'Exceptional' vintage and classic vehicles are expected to draw thousands of people to Sidmouth for this year's Classic Car Show.

Visitors will be able to walk around the Fortfield ground at Sidmouth Cricket Club between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, September 21.

The event has been running in the town since 2012 and is partnership with the Crash Box & Classic Car Club of Devon.

A Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce spokesman said: "The weather forecast is looking good and the chamber says that the selection of cars is better than ever and exceptional.

"Sidmouth's event has quickly become one of the most successful in the regional car show calendar and is probably the town's biggest one-day showpiece.

"We expect to see the usual large crowd, many of whom spend the day in Sidmouth, and visit the shops and catering establishments."

There will be additional parking for visitors at the former district council officers at Knowle.