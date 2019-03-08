Advanced search

Sidmouth cliff death 'not suspicious'

PUBLISHED: 10:39 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 07 November 2019

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

The identity of a man who died after a car went over a cliff at Sidmouth has yet to be confirmed.

Police have confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle went over cliffs in Peak Hill Road on Wednesday (November 6).

Sidmouth beach has reopened after police recovered the vehicle on Wednesday evening.

A police spokesman said: "Police enquiries are continuing to confirm the man's identity and to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."

