Sidmouth cliff death 'not suspicious'

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The identity of a man who died after a car went over a cliff at Sidmouth has yet to be confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle went over cliffs in Peak Hill Road on Wednesday (November 6).

Sidmouth beach has reopened after police recovered the vehicle on Wednesday evening.

A police spokesman said: "Police enquiries are continuing to confirm the man's identity and to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."