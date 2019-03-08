Sidmouth cliff death 'not suspicious'
PUBLISHED: 10:39 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 07 November 2019
Archant
The identity of a man who died after a car went over a cliff at Sidmouth has yet to be confirmed.
Police have confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle went over cliffs in Peak Hill Road on Wednesday (November 6).
Sidmouth beach has reopened after police recovered the vehicle on Wednesday evening.
A police spokesman said: "Police enquiries are continuing to confirm the man's identity and to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."
