Historic photos go on display for first time at Sidmouth cliff exhibition

Some 400 visitors attended the exhibition at Kennaway House. Picture: Ann Tanner Archant

Footage and photographs of Sidmouth's cliffs over the centuries went on display as part of a day-long exhibition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sid Vale Association followed up last year's successful display about flooding with an exhibit centred on the town's cliff erosion, shifting beaches and upcoming Beach Management Plan.

Some 400 visitors dropped in to Kennaway House on Saturday to speak to experts and view the display boards and look at local geological finds.

Among the displays were 10 volumes of data on Sidmouth's foreshore collected by resident John Tindall between 1922 and 1931.

His work, which included 'stunning' photographs of the storm damage in 1924/25, went on display for the first time and received interest from geologists.

Present at the event were Jenny Bennett, Isabel Francis, Roger Le Voir, Colin Boyton, John Ayres, hydrogelogist Dr John Mather and Dr Roger Trend, author of Sidmouth's Coast.

Children's author Jo Earlam launched her think footprint project.

Organisers thanked Chris Bass for creating visual displays of Sidmouth coastal erosion between 2007 and 2017.

To demonstrate the amount of cliff fall lost between 1898 and 2017 he turned Kennaway House's driveway into a 'lost cliff walk' as it measures 72.2m - the same amount of cliff lost over 199 years.

There was a display showing East Devon District Council's Sidmouth East Beach Coastal Management Scheme which plotted the progress to date and suggested improvements.