‘Plume of brown dust’ photographed in another Sidmouth cliff collapse

Cliff fall at East Beach, Sidmouth, witnessed on Sunday morning (August 17). A big dust cloud covered the cliffs. Picture: Tony Velterop (c) copyright newzulu.com

A dramatic cliff fall in Sidmouth on Sunday morning was captured on camera by local residents.

Sidmouth cliff fall. Picture: Vicki Lomas Sidmouth cliff fall. Picture: Vicki Lomas

Photos of the collapse at East Beach were sent to the Herald by Tony Velterop and Vicki Lomas.

Mrs Lomas was out for a morning walk along the seafront with her husband Shane when it happened.

He said: “We had parked at the top end of the seafront, walked down to the lifeboat station and back, and halfway back we saw a little cliff fall and a small amount of dust.

“About ten minutes later we were at the top end of the beach watching the lifeboat going out to sea … moments later we saw a large plume of brown dust rising as high as the cliff face and actually being blown inland over the fields.

“My wife took the picture and about ten minutes later there was a smaller cliff fall but we then had to leave.

“But, in all, it was very dramatic.”