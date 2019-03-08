Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Seeing red - cliff dye job draws attention

PUBLISHED: 16:36 13 June 2019

The red dye used on the cliff works have been criticised. Picture: East Devon District Council

The red dye used on the cliff works have been criticised. Picture: East Devon District Council

Archant

Red dye used on Sidmouth's cliff has come under criticism, but what do Herald readers think of it?

An article on the BBC website featured comments from sightseers calling the work 'corporate vandalism' following the completion of cliff works in April.

But East Devon District Council says the dye, shown in the images here, covers the concrete used to repair the section by Jacob's Ladder.

The Herald previously reported EDDC's plans to carry out safety works throughout the spring in Sidmouth, Beer and Seaton as part of its 2018 cliff safety inspection report.

In Sidmouth, additional concrete and dentition repairs were carried out.

A section of the platform adjacent to Jacobs Ladder was closed to repair the wall and cliff top path in Connaught Gardens.

Cllr Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "At Sidmouth, the works included installing a concrete corbel (ledge) to stabilise a large overhanging piece of rock above the popular walkway which runs underneath the cliff there, the concrete was dyed to help it blend in with the surrounding stone as opposed to leaving it as a plain concrete finish.

"These more recent works, along with the rock netting, rock anchors, dentition and other engineering measures along these cliffs, allow people to continue to enjoy this popular part of our coastline.

"If the works weren't carried out we would have to close this popular walkway.

"Our responsibility for ensuring that the cliffs of East Devon are safe for continued public access is of paramount importance to us and we appreciate the public's patience and co-operation while these vital works were taking place."

Most Read

Whoops! ‘Embarrassed’ Scouts dig up field in Sidmouth to plant raised beds - without telling town council

The raised beds installed at Salcombe Regis Recreation Field. Picture courtesy of Sidmouth Town Council

Debate rumbles on as Newton Poppleford application deferred again

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Lameze’s new business hopes to create a ‘buzz’ about coffee in Sidmouth

Lameze Stout of Buzz Coffee Roasters. Ref shs 23 19TI 5693. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery declares climate change emergency

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Horse rider injured after loud ‘bang’ near common

Aylesbeare Common. Picture: Alex Walton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Whoops! ‘Embarrassed’ Scouts dig up field in Sidmouth to plant raised beds - without telling town council

The raised beds installed at Salcombe Regis Recreation Field. Picture courtesy of Sidmouth Town Council

Debate rumbles on as Newton Poppleford application deferred again

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Lameze’s new business hopes to create a ‘buzz’ about coffee in Sidmouth

Lameze Stout of Buzz Coffee Roasters. Ref shs 23 19TI 5693. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery declares climate change emergency

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Horse rider injured after loud ‘bang’ near common

Aylesbeare Common. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery to face Plymouth Argyle Development team as next season’s opponents are revealed

Action from the Ottery St Mary versus Otterton Macron League Division Three match.

Sidmouth Running Club launches inaugural junior group The First

The inaugural Sidmouth Running Club junior group all set for action in the grounds of Sidmouth College. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Griffiths scores fine ton as Ottery are well beaten in derby clash

Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6298. Picture: Terry Ife

Three half centuries and a Padget ‘three-fer’ as Sidbury march on

Sidbury who sit top of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League H Division East table after five straight wins in the 2019 campaign. Picture SIDBURY CC

Sidmouth pair Andrew Lowe and Ken Wheeler all set for Friday night action at Ottery St Mary

Bowls.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists