Seeing red - cliff dye job draws attention

The red dye used on the cliff works have been criticised. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

Red dye used on Sidmouth's cliff has come under criticism, but what do Herald readers think of it?

An article on the BBC website featured comments from sightseers calling the work 'corporate vandalism' following the completion of cliff works in April.

But East Devon District Council says the dye, shown in the images here, covers the concrete used to repair the section by Jacob's Ladder.

The Herald previously reported EDDC's plans to carry out safety works throughout the spring in Sidmouth, Beer and Seaton as part of its 2018 cliff safety inspection report.

In Sidmouth, additional concrete and dentition repairs were carried out.

A section of the platform adjacent to Jacobs Ladder was closed to repair the wall and cliff top path in Connaught Gardens.

Cllr Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "At Sidmouth, the works included installing a concrete corbel (ledge) to stabilise a large overhanging piece of rock above the popular walkway which runs underneath the cliff there, the concrete was dyed to help it blend in with the surrounding stone as opposed to leaving it as a plain concrete finish.

"These more recent works, along with the rock netting, rock anchors, dentition and other engineering measures along these cliffs, allow people to continue to enjoy this popular part of our coastline.

"If the works weren't carried out we would have to close this popular walkway.

"Our responsibility for ensuring that the cliffs of East Devon are safe for continued public access is of paramount importance to us and we appreciate the public's patience and co-operation while these vital works were taking place."