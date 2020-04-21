Nominate someone for a free meal from Sidmouth’s Clock Tower Cafe

The 'Clock Tower Angels' - the team at the Clock Tower Cafe. Picture: Justine Fraser Justine Fraser

Sidmouth’s Clock Tower Café, which is operating a meal delivery service during lockdown, wants to reward a local unsung hero or heroine of the coronavirus crisis.

Owner Justine Fraser is inviting local residents to nominate someone who is doing outstanding work in the community, to receive a free three-course meal of their choice from the café.

She said: “As a thank you to our community for supporting us as a small, local business at this difficult time, we thought we would like to offer a reward back; we’d like to recognise an unsung hero amongst us.

“Does someone go the extra mile for you, or for someone you know? Tell us in a few words why we should treat that person to a three-course meal delivered to their door.”

Since lockdown began, the café has seen huge demand for food deliveries from people who are unable to cook for themselves.

The business is not making a profit from the service.

Justine said: “As a long-established iconic business in Sidmouth, we wanted to reach out and to help our community.

“We are offering professionally made meals, cooked to order and delivered to the door by our social distancing, friendly and gloved team of Clock Tower Angels - along with bread, drinks, treats and cakes, of course.

“We are mindful that a lot of our good customers and friends are not on the internet and therefore have little means of accessing help, it’s those people we would like to reach out to, in particular.

“Perhaps it’s you, perhaps you know someone like this? Tell us, we’re here to help.”

The café offers next-day deliveries of meals cooked to order with local ingredients.

The menu is on the café’s website https://www.clocktowersidmouth.com/home-deliveries and orders can be made online, via email or by calling 01395 515 319.

To nominate someone for the free three-course meal, email hello@clocktowersidmouth.com or write to The Clock Tower Café, Connaught Gardens, Peak Hill, Sidmouth EX10 8RZ, explaining why they deserve it. Nominations must be received by Friday, May 1.

The phone line is being kept free for food orders, so do not use it for nominations unless it is impossible to send them by post or email.