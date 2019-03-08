‘Popular’ Sidmouth coffee house up for sale

Baraza in Sidmouth is on the market.

An ‘attractive’ Sidmouth café and coffee house is up for sale.

Baraza in Sidmouth is on the market.

Baraza, in the High Street, is being marketed for a leasehold of £65,000 by Stonesmith of Exeter.

The licensed café is on the ground floor with seating for 30 customers and a catering kitchen. Outside is a rear courtyard garden suitable for alfresco dining for up to 22 people.

A Stonesmith spokesman said: “Baraza occupies a lucrative and prime trading position with a visible frontage within the main high street in the highly regarded coastal resort town of Sidmouth.

“Presented to a high standard throughout, the business offers potential for incoming operators to purchase an attractive catering business with an excellent reputation with both locals and visitors alike.

Baraza in Sidmouth is on the market.

“Baraza represents a unique opportunity to purchase a well-established, popular business with solid levels of trade and profits and genuine potential to increase all aspects of the trade still further. New owners will benefit from being able to move in without the need for any major expenditure.”

For more details or to view the business visit www.stonesmith.co.uk or call 01392 201262.