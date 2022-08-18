A-Level results celebrated for students at Sidmouth College

Sidmouth College students collecting their A-Level and BTEC results have been hailed as ‘a remarkable group of young people’.

Post-16 pupils at Sidmouth College collected their results on Thursday (August 18) morning and principal Sarah Parsons said pupils showed ‘commitment, positive attitudes and resilience’.

Mrs Parsons said: “Today we are celebrating the success of our Year 13 cohort with the publication of this year’s A-Level and BTEC results.

“This remarkable group of young people have been a credit to themselves and Sidmouth College for the duration of their seven-year learning journey and particularly throughout the challenges of the COVID pandemic.

“The qualities that they have shown include commitment to their studies, positive attitudes to their learning, resilience, determination to succeed, support for each other and desire to aim high, have meant that they are today finally able to see the rewards of their hard work.

“The results that our students have received today should now be celebrated. All of the staff at the College are incredibly proud of all these students.”

Mrs Parsons said these results provide options and opportunities for all students to further their education training or employment.

She added: “We work hard at Sidmouth College to foster a lifelong love of learning in all of our students and we are pleased that so many of them are continuing to further their education.

“A very large percentage of students will be moving onto university including Oxford, Bristol, Bath, Newcastle, Cardiff, Reading and Exeter.

"I would like to thank all of the staff at the college for their continued dedication to our students, the high-quality teaching, learning and support that they have provided has enabled our students to be successful today.

“I would also like to thank our parent community who have worked alongside us in partnership over the last seven years. My final thank you goes to Mrs Sue Hurley and the team of tutors who have worked incredibly closely with the year group.”

Some of the individual successes include:

Molly Garrick: A*, A* & A

Reuben Bennett: A*, A* & A

Josh Miller: A*, A & A

Tilly Kumar: A*,A* & A

Josh Ashby: A*, A & B

Ryan Whitehead: A*, A & B

Lottie Holmes: A*, A & B

Erin Kirley: A, A & A

Lauren Liddle – A, A & B

Molly Taylor: A*, A & B

Ellie Wiles: A, A & B

Sue Hurley, head of sixth form, said students have been a ‘credit to themselves, their parents and the college community’.

She added: “They have remained focused throughout the last two turbulent years, despite the external pressures imposed upon them by the media in particular.

“It must also be remembered that this was the first set of formal examinations that the students have sat so their results are a testament to their academic ability, resilience and determination to show to everyone just how good they are.”

