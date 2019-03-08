Video

4D video shows first look of school building works

A first look at a 4D animation showcasing the building work at Sidmouth College. Picture: Bouygues UK Archant

An exciting four-dimensional animation showing the build of a new state-of-the-art classroom block at Sidmouth College has been released.

The build will get underway on Monday, July 15, and should take 12 months to complete.

East Devon District Council approved an application back in February for a new L-shaped block with associated works and landscaping and the demolition of the redundant building once work is completed.

The existing building is approximately 60 years old and has started to show signs of its age with a number of minor cracks and mould issues. The decision was made to demolish the existing building rather than refurbish it.

The proposals consisted of one three-storey and a two-storey build joined into an L shape.

The builds will be home to a new modern science suite and large preparation room, recording studio, technology workshop and a separate dining and school hall.

Some preliminary work took place over the May half term including fitting gas pipes.

The school says following the build's completion, demolition work will commence with the aim to be completed by December 2020.

The school has secured funding from the Priority Schools Building Programme, which is overhauling 267 of the worst conditioned school buildings across England.

The plans have been specially designed so that construction can take place without the need for the college to close.