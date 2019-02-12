Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth classroom block plans approved

PUBLISHED: 17:48 19 February 2019

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK

Archant

Planning permission has been approved for a new state of the art classroom block at Sidmouth College.

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UKArtist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK

East Devon District Council approved the application today (Tuesday) for a new L-shape block with associated works and landscaping and the demolition of the redundant building once work is completed.

The school has secured funding from the Priority Schools Building Programme, which is overhauling 267 of the worst conditioned school buildings across England.

The proposals consisted of one three-storey and a two-storey build joined into an L shape.

The builds will be home to a new modern science suite and large preparation room,  recording studio, technology workshop and a separate dining and school hall.

The existing building is approximately 60 years old and has started to show signs of its age with a number of minor cracks and mould issues. The decision was made to demolish the existing building rather than refurbish it.

The plans have been specially designed so that construction can take place without the need for the college to close.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Heavy traffic as lorry goes into ditch on Ottery road

Ottery police are on the scene after a lorry became stuck in a ditch. Picture: Ottery Police

How much of Sidmouth’s fatberg has been removed so far?

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9456. Picture: Terry Ife

34 year old Marathon wrapper found in Sidmouth sparks calls for packaging changes

Sidmouth Plastic Warrior member Rachel Perram found a 34 year old wrapper on Sidmouth beach. Picture: Rachel Perram

Sidmouth is first town in police force area to test pump art

Sergeant Andy Squires is now splitting his time between Sidmouth and Seaton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 6983-28-13AW

£300k to boost Sidmouth tourism from Sanditon

Cathy Gardner outside Sanditon. Ref shs 07 19TI 0237. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Bearded dragon stuffed in shoebox discovered near Sidmouth play area

The bearded dragon which was discovered in a shoebox in Sidmouth. Picture: Jurassic Vets

Ed Walker saddles winner at Buckfastleigh point-to-point

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Sidbury cricketers preparing for life in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

The Sidbury CC side before their last weekend's meeting with Newton Poppleford.

Sidmouth classroom block plans approved

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK

Artist David Shrigley gives talk prior to Branscombe Project book launch

Artist David Shrigley: Picture: courtesy of David Shrigley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists