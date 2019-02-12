Sidmouth classroom block plans approved

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK Archant

Planning permission has been approved for a new state of the art classroom block at Sidmouth College.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK

East Devon District Council approved the application today (Tuesday) for a new L-shape block with associated works and landscaping and the demolition of the redundant building once work is completed.

The school has secured funding from the Priority Schools Building Programme, which is overhauling 267 of the worst conditioned school buildings across England.

The proposals consisted of one three-storey and a two-storey build joined into an L shape.

The builds will be home to a new modern science suite and large preparation room, recording studio, technology workshop and a separate dining and school hall.

The existing building is approximately 60 years old and has started to show signs of its age with a number of minor cracks and mould issues. The decision was made to demolish the existing building rather than refurbish it.

The plans have been specially designed so that construction can take place without the need for the college to close.