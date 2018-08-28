Advanced search

Sidmouth College annual Christmas concert delights congregation

PUBLISHED: 13:30 31 December 2018

Sidmouth College pupils perform in their annual Christmas concert in the parish church. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine

Carols rang out of the parish church as Sidmouth College brought the community together for its annual festive concert.

Students had been hard at work rehearsing for the service last Wednesday, to perform to a packed congregation.

Festive favourites were sang in fine voice by all those in attendance, followed by performances by the student and staff choir.

Soloist singers Marla Roper-Kum and Nyah Austin performed beautiful renditions of ‘Noel’ and ‘Mary did you Know’

Year 7 students read ‘Christingles’ whilst holding the Christingles they had made in college this week, with staff and students also reading Christmas messages during the evening.

Sixth Form students Lauren Brewster and Emma Meredith closed the service by performing a sketch called Angel Space.

The service was conducted by the Reverence Annita Denny,

A retiring collection raised £173 for CLIC Sargent, which provides cancer support for young people.

Sarah Parsons, principal said: “The carol concert was a real celebration of the meaning of the festive season and showcased the talent of both students and staff here at the College. It was a fabulous example of collaboration across the whole College community with students of all ages working alongside staff to produce such a memorable evening.

"It was a fabulous example of collaboration across the whole College community with students of all ages working alongside staff to produce such a memorable evening,"

