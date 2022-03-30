News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
College gears up for its Easter fair

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 PM March 30, 2022
Sidmouth College students are getting ready for their Easter fair and raffle

An Easter fair is being held at Sidmouth College to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. 

The MND Association is the sixth form’s nominated charity of the year, and all the proceeds and money raised from the fair will go directly to funding research and supporting those suffering with the disease, which has affected staff and students in recent years. 

The event will take place on Thursday April 7 after the end of the school day, from 5pm until 8pm, in the college hall and canteen. 

There will be a variety of local stalls selling crafts, cakes, sweets, handmade products and gifts. The college restaurant will also be open, serving hot and cold drinks. 

There will be a huge Easter Egg raffle with lots of prizes to be won and live music from Sidmouth College students throughout the evening. 

Admittance is free and all the family are welcome to come along. 

