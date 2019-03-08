Video

Watch: Staff's appeal to get £100k equipment fundraiser off the ground

Students and staff are hoping the community can support the £100,000 fundraising effort. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine Archant

Teaching staff have created a video appeal to help with a £100,000 appeal to kit out Sidmouth College's new classroom block.

More than £2,000 has been raised so far of the six-figure sum towards new equipment, technology and furniture.

Among the items the college is looking to fund is audio-visual equipment for 20

teaching spaces, new workbenches, computing equipment and infrastructure and recording equipment and software for the music department.

College principal, Sarah Parsons, said: "Our aim is for Sidmouth College to become a centre of excellence for its students and the whole of the local community. We are asking the community for any donation, big or small, any amount will be put to good use."

To donate visit the Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/campaign/SCAPE or cheques can be made payable to the Sidmouth College School Fund, to SCAPE Appeal, Sidmouth College, Primley Road, Sidmouth EX10 9LG.