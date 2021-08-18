Proud moment for college GCSE students

Published: 4:45 PM August 18, 2021

Mrs Sarah Parsons, Sidmouth College principal, has shared a letter of congratulations to its students with the Herald following the announcement of the school’s GCSE results last week.



In the letter Sarah said: “I am immensely proud to be celebrating the success of our Year 11 cohort with the publication of this year’s GCSE results.



“Our students have remained calm and focused on their studies even when there was so much uncertainty surrounding how they would be examined. I would like to thank each and every one of them for their dedication and commitment. They have proved once again that our young people are incredibly resilient and determined to succeed despite all of the challenges of the pandemic. I was really pleased that we were able to continue with our Year 11 Prom in July to celebrate the end of this special time and provide a chance to look forward to the bright future that our students have in front of them.



“I am incredibly delighted to be able to share their fantastic achievements this year, each result is testament to their hard work.



“As I explained with the publication of our Year 13 results, the generation of teacher-assessed grades is one that was carried out with a high level of rigour, integrity and accountability, based on high quality evidence from assessments with a thorough quality assurance moderation process. As a college we were confident that our teacher-assessed grades were accurate and reflected the ability of each individual student.



“We work hard at Sidmouth College to foster a lifelong love of learning in all our students and we are excited to be welcoming back record numbers of students into our high performing sixth form.



“I would like to thank Mr Ingham-Hill (Vice Principal) who has worked closely with the year group during this pivotal year, providing clear structure and high expectations. I know that the students have once again benefited from his leadership. Thanks must also go to our dedicated staff who enabled our students to maintain their studies even when they were working remotely. Thank you also to our wonderful parents who have supported their sons and daughters and the college during the past 18 months.



“As with any year of results there are some individual successes to be celebrated.

Rio Bourne achieved 8 grade 9 GCSEs. Thomas Fletcher, Zahra Hassan and Harold Areeckal all achieved 5 grade 9 GCSEs. Georgie McNally and Henry Tuohy both achieved three grade 9 GCSEs.”

Zahra Hassan - Credit: Sidmouth College

Georgie McNally - Credit: Sidmouth College

Harriet Marshall - Credit: Sidmouth College

James Goodwin - Credit: Sidmouth College

Lily Maynard - Credit: Sidmouth College

Nola Priestly and Holly Jackson-Meads - Credit: Sidmouth College

Rio Bourne, Georgie McNally and Ribia Binu - Credit: Sidmouth College

Rio Bourne - Credit: Sidmouth College

Sam Harris - Credit: Sidmouth College

Will Cockayne-Cottrell - Credit: Sidmouth College



