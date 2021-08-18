News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Proud moment for college GCSE students

Author Picture Icon

Alex Walton

Published: 4:45 PM August 18, 2021   
Rio Bourne and Georgie McNally

Rio Bourne and Georgie McNally - Credit: Sidmouth College

Mrs Sarah Parsons, Sidmouth College principal, has shared a letter of congratulations to its students with the Herald following the announcement of the school’s GCSE results last week.

In the letter Sarah said: “I am immensely proud to be celebrating the success of our Year 11 cohort with the publication of this year’s GCSE results. 

“Our students have remained calm and focused on their studies even when there was so much uncertainty surrounding how they would be examined. I would like to thank each and every one of them for their dedication and commitment. They have proved once again that our young people are incredibly resilient and determined to succeed despite all of the challenges of the pandemic. I was really pleased that we were able to continue with our Year 11 Prom in July to celebrate the end of this special time and provide a chance to look forward to the bright future that our students have in front of them.

“I am incredibly delighted to be able to share their fantastic achievements this year, each result is testament to their hard work.

“As I explained with the publication of our Year 13 results, the generation of teacher-assessed grades is one that was carried out with a high level of rigour, integrity and accountability, based on high quality evidence from assessments with a thorough quality assurance moderation process. As a college we were confident that our teacher-assessed grades were accurate and reflected the ability of each individual student.

“We work hard at Sidmouth College to foster a lifelong love of learning in all our students and we are excited to be welcoming back record numbers of students into our high performing sixth form.

“I would like to thank Mr Ingham-Hill (Vice Principal) who has worked closely with the year group during this pivotal year, providing clear structure and high expectations. I know that the students have once again benefited from his leadership. Thanks must also go to our dedicated staff who enabled our students to maintain their studies even when they were working remotely. Thank you also to our wonderful parents who have supported their sons and daughters and the college during the past 18 months.

“As with any year of results there are some individual successes to be celebrated.
Rio Bourne achieved 8 grade 9 GCSEs. Thomas Fletcher, Zahra Hassan and Harold Areeckal all achieved 5 grade 9 GCSEs. Georgie McNally and Henry Tuohy both achieved three grade 9 GCSEs.”

Zahra Hassan

Zahra Hassan - Credit: Sidmouth College

Georgie McNally

Georgie McNally - Credit: Sidmouth College

Harriet Marshall

Harriet Marshall - Credit: Sidmouth College

James Goodwin

James Goodwin - Credit: Sidmouth College

Lily Maynard

Lily Maynard - Credit: Sidmouth College

Nola Priestly and Holly Jackson-Meads

Nola Priestly and Holly Jackson-Meads - Credit: Sidmouth College

Rio Bourne, Georgie McNally and Ribia Binu

Rio Bourne, Georgie McNally and Ribia Binu - Credit: Sidmouth College

Rio Bourne

Rio Bourne - Credit: Sidmouth College

Sam Harris

Sam Harris - Credit: Sidmouth College

Will Cockayne-Cottrell

Will Cockayne-Cottrell - Credit: Sidmouth College


Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bear cubs at Escot

Behind the Scenes with the Bears at Wildwood Escot

Kirsty Woodgate

person
Young festival supporters say hello to morris dancers

Folk Festival organisers applaud volunteers and supporters

Jackie Butler - SFF Press Office

Logo Icon
Granny's Attic at the Blackmore Gardens

Folk festival in review: Granny's Attic returns

Delia Pemberton

Logo Icon
Events like Sidmouth Folk Week are helping the property industry to make a return on property investments

Opinion

Tourism spike is providing return on investment in holiday properties

Scott Gray

Author Picture Icon