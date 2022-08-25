Sidmouth College GCSE results day

Sidmouth College staff have congratulated all its year 11 students who collected their results on Thursday (August 25).

The school said they have achieved an 'exceptional' year of GCSE results. Especially through the challenges of the pandemic.

A spokesman for the school said: "They (the students) have shown an exemplary work ethic, a real thirst for knowledge and have been striving for continual improvement throughout their year said principal of Sidmouth College, Sarah Parsons."

Grades were expected to drop back from 2021 levels to between last year and 2019 but the the results at the college this year are significantly higher than those achieved over the past three years.

87 per cent of students achieving a grade 4 in English or Maths and 83 per cent of students achieving a combined grade 4 in both subjects.

Sidmouth College principal Sarah Parsons said: "This is a wonderful achievement for our students and will enable them to have the choices and options needed to continue with their education, many of them are choosing to return to our sixth form in September.

Students at Sidmouth College celebrating GCSE results day. - Credit: Sidmouth College.

"We continue to raise expectations at Sidmouth College and we have certainly seen students take on the challenge. The outcome of this is that we are celebrating these fantastic results.

"One of the successes at the College is the Year 11 achievement role carried out by Mr Ingham-Hill. Students embrace the rigour that this role places on them, and the work of Mr Ingham-Hill has been pivotal in the results that students have achieved. A special mention must also go to Lin Bennett who works very closely with a number of students to support them particularly in English and Maths.

"Today is about our amazing students and their fantastic success, but it is also a chance to thank all the wonderful staff at the College who have worked not only tirelessly but so positively over this year. I would also like to thank the community for their continued support of the young people and the future of Sidmouth.

"I would like to take this opportunity as Principal at Sidmouth College to reflect on what an incredible year we have had. Our results this summer have completed an overwhelmingly successful year for the College.

"With the very positive Ofsted inspection in the summer term and a great set of A level results last week. Sidmouth College continues to thrive.

"On behalf of the staff at the College we wish all our students continued success in the future and are looking forward to welcoming high numbers of students back into our Sixth Form in September. We are set up for another exciting year ahead."

Sidmouth College students opening their results. - Credit: Sidmouth College.

Sidmouth College student happy with her results. - Credit: Sidmouth College.

Thumbs up to my results! - Credit: Sidmouth College.

