Sidmouth students head for Dartmoor in Ten Tors challenge

Two teams from Sidmouth College will be taking part in the Ten Tors challenge this weekend, Saturday May 7 and Sunday 8.

The event is making a comeback this year after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

Sidmouth College students training for Ten Tors in April 2022 - Credit: Sidmouth College

The Sidmouth teams consist of 12 year 10 students who have been in training since the winter of last year for the 35-mile trek across Dartmoor.

Sidmouth College students training for the Ten Tors - Credit: Sidmouth College

They will travel to Okehampton Army Camp on Friday, May 6, and join the other participants at the start line at 6am on Saturday morning.

Sidmouth College students take a break during their Ten Tors training - Credit: Sidmouth College

The Ten Tors would have celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2020 but, after the two years’ cancellations, this is the 60th event.

Sidmouth College has a long history of taking part and had teams in training for the 2020 challenge. Having anticipated the lockdown, the college organised a weekend walking and camping trip to Dartmoor before the restrictions came into force.