180 strong choir perform in school concert

A packed hall watches 180 students from local primary schools and Sidmouth College perform together. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine Archant

A choir of 180 talented young singers performed to a sell-out audience of proud parents after a collaboration between Sidmouth College and neighbouring primary schools.

Pupils in years four to six from Sidmouth, Sidbury, Newton Poppleford and Branscombe primary schools joined the college’s choir for the evening.

The packed school hall were treated to a number of popular songs including music from The Lion King, The Greatest Showman and The Jungle Book.

Sidmouth College music teacher Richard Kelly said “The concert has been a hugely successful collaboration between the college and our primary feeder schools. It is so important to give students the opportunity to show off their musical talents and perform in front of a live audience

“As well as being hugely rewarding for students, it also helps to boost their confidence.”