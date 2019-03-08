Sidmouth College 100k appeal for new equipment

Sidmouth College principal Sarah Parsons and the head of houses help break the ground to mark the start of the building project. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

Sidmouth College is launching a £100,000 appeal to kit out its new classroom block before it opens next year.

Work officially began on the L-shaped building on Monday (July 15), which is expected to be completed by summer next year.

Principal Sarah Parsons and student heads of house were invited to break the ground and shared the news they would be fundraising the six-figure sum for new equipment and technology.

Sidmouth College Association has set itself the challenge of raising £12,500 to purchase new indoor and outdoor furniture for the building's new dining area and audio equipment worth £1,900 each for the 20 rooms.

The £100,000 wish-list would also provide new furniture, computers and software updates and new workbenches for the resistant materials technology workshop.

The school plans to offer music technology as part of a new qualification and would like to purchase computer and recording equipment and software for the students.

Alison Pollentine, the school's business manager, said: "Whilst everyone is thrilled with the prospect of modern surroundings, the Department for Education (DfE) funding for the project does not include much of the equipment that will make all the difference to the learning experience of Sidmouth's young people.

"The college and the Sidmouth College Association are therefore both launching appeals for funding from the community to be able to purchase much needed equipment and furnishings."

The proposals consist of one three-storey and a two-storey build joined into an L shape.

The builds will be home to a new modern science suite and large preparation room, recording studio, technology workshop and a separate dining and school hall. Mrs Parsons said: "We have started on time. We are really excited to see how the build progresses over the next 12 months. We are looking forward to be able to offer fantastic learning environments.

"The community has been really supportive of the school."

The existing building is approximately 60 years old. The plans have been specially designed so that construction can take place without the need for the college to close.

Those who wish to donate funds to the Sidmouth College School Fund or SCA can visit here.