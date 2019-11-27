Nostalgic moment as Sidmouth College students past and present unite for 40th Christmas tree carry

Sidmouth college pupils from forty years ago at the Christmas tree carry reunion. Ref shs 48 19TI 5087. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

It was a tree-mendous effort by students past and present to mark the 40th anniversary of Sidmouth College's annual Christmas tree carry.

The tradition began in 1979 when the school minibus broke down and a group of students volunteered to go and fetch the tree.

The group collected the tree from Colyton Raleigh and carried it back to the college.

To mark the anniversary, the students were invited back and recreate the moment.

Neil Collins, Mark Hennessey, Bradley Jenkins, Shawn Tipton, Steven Kendall-Tory, Phil Welsford, Neil Harvey, Jon Powell, Phil Maskell and Nigel Chater were among the 1979 class that returned.

The school thanked the students for returning on Monday (November 25).

Sarah Parsons, principal, said "The Sixth Form Christmas tree carry is a fantastic tradition and the visit from the 1979 alumni was a fantastic way to mark the 40th year, I can't imagine they ever thought that what started that year would still be continuing 40 years on.

"For us the Christmas tree carry is not only about marking the start of the festive season, but also about the community and being able to put on a community event from the donations the students receive.

"Thank you to everyone who donated to make this possible."

This year's cohort collected the tree which was donated by King's Garden Centre from Long Park.

They walked through the town with the tree, along the seafront before heading back to school.

In the process, the students collected donations to put towards an afternoon tea in the new year for residents at a Sidmouth care home.

Head of Sixth Form, Sue Hurley said: "It was wonderful to see so many of our students, past and present, celebrating what has become a long standing Sidmouth College tradition."

