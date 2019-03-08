Sidmouth College staff ride 'Shotgun' to mark start of summer holidays
PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 July 2019
Sidmouth College students enjoyed a surprise send off gift as staff teamed up for a karaoke performance with a twist.
To mark the start of the summer holiday, the school's 60-strong staffing team packed into cars for a sing-a-long of George Ezra's summer hit Shotgun.
They performances were filmed on a camera as the staff drove around singing the number one hit before being shown in assembly.
The video follows the popular Carpool Karaoke format used on James Cordon's late night show in the US.
The three-and-a-half minute video has achieved nearly 3,000 views since it was uploaded to YouTube.
Sidmouth College principal Sarah Parson said: "The video was used during the end of term final assembly to celebrate breaking up for summer holidays.
"We wanted to do something that all staff could get involved in that the students would relate to and enjoy.
"The video has been well received by students past and present, as well as parents and members of the local community."
